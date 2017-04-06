版本:
BRIEF-Coach Inc appoints Joshua Schulman president & CEO, Coach brand

April 6 Coach Inc

* Coach, Inc. appoints Joshua Schulman president & CEO, Coach Brand

* Schulman joins Coach from Neiman Marcus Group

* Andre Cohen, currently president, North America and global marketing for Coach brand, will be leaving company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
