BRIEF-Coach Inc appoints Joshua Schulman president & CEO, Coach brand

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel reports first quarter EPS of ILS 0.25
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year
April 6 Coach Inc
* Coach, Inc. appoints Joshua Schulman president & CEO, Coach Brand
* Schulman joins Coach from Neiman Marcus Group
* Andre Cohen, currently president, North America and global marketing for Coach brand, will be leaving company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.