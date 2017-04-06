版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 19:08 BJT

BRIEF-Coach Inc says Coach brand CEO Joshua Schulman to get initial base salary of $950,000 per year

April 6 Coach Inc

* Coach Inc- under terms of offer letter Joshua Schulman will receive an initial base salary of $950,000 per year - sec filing

* Coach Inc - Schulman will receive an annual equity grant target of $2 million for fiscal year 2018

* Coach Inc- Schulman will receive a one-time, sign-on cash bonus of $500,000 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2od4yqF) Further company coverage:
