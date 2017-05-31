BRIEF-Coach plans to use borrowings under term loan facilities to fund, in part, purchase price of planned acquisition of Kate Spade

May 31 Coach Inc:
* On May 30, co entered into a definitive credit agreement
with a syndicate of banks and financial institutions - sec
filing
* Coach Inc - plans to use borrowings under term loan
facilities to fund, in part, purchase price of co's planned
acquisition of Kate Spade
* Coach - revolving credit facility will replace previously
existing credit facility under amendment and restatement
agreement, dated as of march 18, 2015
* Coach Inc - under agreement lenders have committed to
lend an $800 million term loan facility maturing six months
after term loans thereunder are borrowed
* Coach - under agreement lenders have committed to lend a
$300 million term loan facility maturing 3 years after term
loans thereunder are borrowed
* Coach inc - agreement provides that revolving commitments
under revolving credit facility may be increased by an amount
not to exceed $300 million
* Coach- aggregate amount outstanding at any time with
respect to standby letters of credit may not exceed $125 million
* Coach - under agreement, lenders have also made available
to company a $900 million revolving credit facility with a
maturity date of may 30, 2022
Source text (bit.ly/2qzXMNS)
