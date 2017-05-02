BRIEF-Coach Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.46

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Coach Inc
* Coach, inc. Reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results consistent with expectations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.43
* Q3 sales $995 million versus i/b/e/s view $1.02 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.46
* Says maintains fiscal 2017 guidance
* Maintains fiscal 2017 guidance
* Qtrly international coach brand sales totaled $430 million compared to $448 million a year ago
* Says coach brand north america comparable store sales increased 3% in q3
* Says strategic actions in north america wholesale channel negatively impacted sales growth by about 150 basis points.
* Qtrly greater china sales declined 2% versus prior year in dollars and increased 2% on a constant currency basis
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.14, revenue view $4.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.