公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五

BRIEF-Coach sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.3375 per share

Feb 17 Coach Inc

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.3375 per share

* Coach inc. Declares quarterly cash dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
