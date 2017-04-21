BRIEF-Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services reportes Q1 revenue of $2.3 mln
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 20 Essex Rental Corp:
* Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric