版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 03:37 BJT

BRIEF-COBALT 27 ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SHARES AND AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE PHYSICAL COBALT AND COBALT-RELATED ROYALTIES

April 24 Cobalt 27 Capital Corp:

* COBALT 27 ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD, OFFERING OF SHARES AND AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE PHYSICAL COBALT AND COBALT-RELATED ROYALTIES

* COBALT 27 CAPITAL- APPOINTED SCOTIA CAPITAL, CANACCORD GENUITY, TD SECURITIES TO RAISE $200 MILLION THROUGH A DISTRIBUTION OF COMPANY'S COMMON SHARES

* COBALT 27 CAPITAL -ENTERED INTO ROYALTY CONTRACTS TO ACQUIRE 8 ROYALTIES ON EXPLORATION-STAGE PROPERTIES CONTAINING COBALT, FOR $1.2 MILLION

* COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP - APPOINTED NEW OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS, BEING ANTHONY MILEWSKI AS CHAIRMAN, CEO AND CINDY DAVIS AS CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐