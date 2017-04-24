BRIEF-COBALT 27 ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SHARES AND AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE PHYSICAL COBALT AND COBALT-RELATED ROYALTIES

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Cobalt 27 Capital Corp:
* COBALT 27 ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD, OFFERING OF SHARES AND AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE PHYSICAL COBALT AND COBALT-RELATED ROYALTIES
* COBALT 27 CAPITAL- APPOINTED SCOTIA CAPITAL, CANACCORD GENUITY, TD SECURITIES TO RAISE $200 MILLION THROUGH A DISTRIBUTION OF COMPANY'S COMMON SHARES
* COBALT 27 CAPITAL -ENTERED INTO ROYALTY CONTRACTS TO ACQUIRE 8 ROYALTIES ON EXPLORATION-STAGE PROPERTIES CONTAINING COBALT, FOR $1.2 MILLION
* COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP - APPOINTED NEW OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS, BEING ANTHONY MILEWSKI AS CHAIRMAN, CEO AND CINDY DAVIS AS CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: