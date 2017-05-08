BRIEF-Cobalt International Energy reports Q1 loss per share $0.69

May 8 Cobalt International Energy Inc-

* Cobalt International Energy Inc announces first quarter 2017 results and provides operational update

* Q1 loss per share $0.69

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cobalt International Energy - expect capital expenditures to be about $250 million in 2017, which excludes general,administrative expenses,interest expense

* Cobalt International Energy- total 2017 cash outlays currently expected to be between $550 million and $600 million, of which about $196 million has been spent as of march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: