BRIEF-Cobalt International Energy says on May 18, co entered into definitive documents in connection with, and consummated, a debt exchange transaction

May 18 Cobalt International Energy Inc
* Cobalt International Energy Inc says on May 18, co entered
into definitive documents in connection with, and consummated, a
debt exchange transaction
* Cobalt International Energy Inc - Related transaction with
certain holders of company's outstanding 3.125% convertible
senior notes due 2024
* Cobalt International Energy - Transaction consisted of
issuance of $32.1 million principal amount of 7.750% second-lien
senior secured notes due 2023
* Cobalt International Energy Inc - Issuance of $32.1
million to holders in exchange for $60.9 million aggregate
principal amount of 2024 notes held by holders
* Cobalt International Energy - Due to transaction,
principal face amount of outstanding long-term debt has been
reduced by approximately $28.8 million million
