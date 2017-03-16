版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 23:32 BJT

BRIEF-CobalTech acquires Werner Lake East cobalt property in Ontario

March 16 Cobaltech Mining Inc

* Cobaltech acquires Werner Lake East cobalt property in Ontario

* Deal for a total of 1 million common shares of company and a deemed price of $0.34 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐