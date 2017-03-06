版本:
BRIEF-CobalTech Announces Debt Settlement

March 6 Cobaltech Mining Inc:

* To settle about $1.35 million debt owed, in exchange for issuance of aggregate of 3.39 million shares at deemed price of $0.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
