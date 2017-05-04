BRIEF-Cobaltech announces legal action regarding Cobalt refinery

May 4 Cobaltech Mining Inc

* Cobaltech announces legal action regarding cobalt refinery

* Cobaltech Mining - intends to commence legal proceedings seeking damages and proprietary interest in refinery located in North Cobalt, Ontario, Canada

* Cobaltech - on april 26, Equator Resources said it entered into asset purchase deal with Yukon, parent co Yukon Refinery AG in respect of property

* Cobaltech - believes agreement announced by equator on april 26 was negotiated, entered into in breach of Equator's, Yukon's obligations to Cobaltech