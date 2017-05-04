BRIEF-Cobaltech announces legal action regarding Cobalt refinery

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Cobaltech Mining Inc
* Cobaltech announces legal action regarding cobalt refinery
* Cobaltech Mining - intends to commence legal proceedings seeking damages and proprietary interest in refinery located in North Cobalt, Ontario, Canada
* Cobaltech - on april 26, Equator Resources said it entered into asset purchase deal with Yukon, parent co Yukon Refinery AG in respect of property
* Cobaltech - believes agreement announced by equator on april 26 was negotiated, entered into in breach of Equator's, Yukon's obligations to Cobaltech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.