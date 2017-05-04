版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 18:19 BJT

BRIEF-Cobaltech announces legal action regarding Cobalt refinery

May 4 Cobaltech Mining Inc

* Cobaltech announces legal action regarding cobalt refinery

* Cobaltech Mining - intends to commence legal proceedings seeking damages and proprietary interest in refinery located in North Cobalt, Ontario, Canada

* Cobaltech - on april 26, Equator Resources said it entered into asset purchase deal with Yukon, parent co Yukon Refinery AG in respect of property

* Cobaltech - believes agreement announced by equator on april 26 was negotiated, entered into in breach of Equator's, Yukon's obligations to Cobaltech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐