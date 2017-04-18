版本:
BRIEF-Cobaltech appoints Bruce Bragagnolo CEO

April 18 Cobaltech Mining Inc

* Cobaltech appoints Bruce Bragagnolo as chief executive officer

* Cobaltech Mining Inc - Bragagnolo is former CEO and co-founder of Timmins Gold Corp

* Cobaltech Mining Inc says former CEO Antoine Fournier has been appointed as vice president of exploration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
