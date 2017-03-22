版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 23:17 BJT

BRIEF-COBALTECH MINING APPOINTS NEW CFO CHRISTOPHER P. CHERRY

March 22 Cobaltech Mining Inc

* COBALTECH MINING INC. APPOINTS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* COBALTECH MINING INC SAYS CHRISTOPHER P. CHERRY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* COBALTECH MINING INC SAYS CHERRY REPLACES BRYCE CLARK AS CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
