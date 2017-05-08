版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 20:22 BJT

BRIEF-CobalTech says makes final payment for Duncan Kerr Project

May 8 Cobaltech Mining Inc

* Cobaltech makes final payment for duncan kerr project and begins pilot testing

* Cobaltech mining inc - 3.4 million common shares of company were issued at a deemed price of $0.40 per share to trio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
