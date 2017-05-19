版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 19日 星期五

BRIEF-Cobas Asset Management, SGIIC reports 6.28 percent passive stake in Mcclatchy as of May 11

May 19 Cobas Asset Management, Sgiic, S.A

* Cobas Asset Management, Sgiic, S.A. reports a 6.28 percent passive stake in Mcclatchy Co as of May 11, 2017 - SEC filing Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2rzAwfg] Further company coverage:
