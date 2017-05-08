版本:
BRIEF-Cobas Asset Management SGIIC SA reports 5.07 pct passive stake in Teekay Corp

May 8 Teekay Corp

* Cobas asset management sgiic sa reports 5.07 percent passive stake in teekay corp as of april 24 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qh6akM) Further company coverage:
