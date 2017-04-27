版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-Cobiz Financial reports Q1 earnings per share $0.20

April 27 Cobiz Financial Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.20

* Cobiz Financial Inc - net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (NII) was $32.5 million for Q1 of 2017, an increase of $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
