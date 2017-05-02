版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 05:58 BJT

BRIEF-Coca Cola Bottling amends final beverage agreement

May 3 Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated :

* Coca Cola Bottling - in relation with closing under distribution APA Co, units entered into amendment to final beverage agreement dated march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Prithvi Kanti Bandyopadhyay)
