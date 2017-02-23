版本:
2017年 2月 24日 星期五 03:52 BJT

BRIEF-Coca-Cola exec at CAGNY conference- Will make corporate center much leaner, jobs will be affected

Feb 23 Coca-cola Co

* At CAGNY conference- are increasing availability and options of single-serve drinks

* Exec at CAGNY conference- will look at downsizing packaging in some areas

* Exec at CAGNY conference- 'without added sugar' is a vast opportunity to grow

* Exec at CAGNY conference- will refranchise more in n. America this year than we have in previous yrs combined

* Exec at CAGNY conference- company's corporate center will be much leaner, jobs will be affected

* Exec at CAGNY conference- have launched a perfomance mangement system, new compensation system based around revenue and economic profit Further company coverage:
