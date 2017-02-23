BRIEF-Coca-Cola exec at CAGNY conference- Will make corporate center much leaner, jobs will be affected

BRIEF-Summit Materials prices $300 million of senior notes
* Summit materials announces pricing of $300 million of 5.125% senior notes due 2025
Feb 23 Coca-cola Co
* At CAGNY conference- are increasing availability and options of single-serve drinks
* Exec at CAGNY conference- will look at downsizing packaging in some areas
* Exec at CAGNY conference- 'without added sugar' is a vast opportunity to grow
* Exec at CAGNY conference- will refranchise more in n. America this year than we have in previous yrs combined
* Exec at CAGNY conference- company's corporate center will be much leaner, jobs will be affected
* Exec at CAGNY conference- have launched a perfomance mangement system, new compensation system based around revenue and economic profit Further company coverage:
* Pure storage announces first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results
* Amerco qtrly total revenues $708.8 million versus $683 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: