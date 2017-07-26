BRIEF-Coca-Cola Q2 earnings per share $0.32

2 分钟阅读
July 26 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co
* Coca-Cola Co reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.32
* Q2 revenue $9.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.65 billion
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.59
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Coca-Cola Co - full year underlying performance outlook remains unchanged
* Coca-Cola Co - qtrly organic revenues (non-GAAP) grew 3%
* Qtrly total unit case volume was even
* Coca-Cola Co - full year comparable EPS (non-GAAP) target raised on "diminished currency headwinds"
* Coca-Cola Co - plan to introduce Coca-Cola Zero Sugar to U.S. Market in August
* Coca-Cola co - sees FY comparable EPS (non-GAAP) to be even to down 2% versus $1.91 in 2016
* Sees 1% to 2% headwind on 2017 comparable net revenues (non-GAAP) based on current rates and including impact of hedged positions
* Coca-Cola CO - remain on track with plan to introduce more than 500 new products this year
* Coca-Cola CO - sees approximately 3% growth in organic revenues (non-gaap) for FY
* Coca-Cola CO - during three months ended June 30, recorded charge of $653 million related to impairment of Coca-Cola refreshments assets
* Sees 19% to 20% headwind on Q3 comparable net revenues (non-GAAP) from acquisitions, divestitures, and structural items
* Qtrly sparkling soft drinks unit case volume was flat
* Coca-Cola Co - during three months ended June 30, also recorded charge of $87 million related to productivity and reinvestment initiatives
* Coca-Cola Co - Q2 net revenues were impacted by a 17% headwind from ongoing refranchising and foreign currency exchange headwind of 2%
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.89, revenue view $35.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: