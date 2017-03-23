BRIEF-Coca-Cola reports senior leadership appointments

March 23 Coca-Cola Co:

* The Coca-Cola Company announces senior leadership appointments

* Coca-Cola - creates new chief growth officer role

* Coca-Cola - three senior functional leaders announce retirements

* Coca-Cola - key changes, which will be effective when president and coo James Quincey becomes chief executive officer on may 1

* Coca-Cola - combining global marketing, customer and commercial leadership, and strategy into one combined function

* Coca-Cola - Francisco Crespo, who currently serves as president of Mexico business unit, will fill newly created role of chief growth officer

* Coca-Cola - Robert Long, currently vice president, research and development, will become a direct report to ceo as chief innovation officer

* Coca-Cola - Barry Simpson, currently senior vice president and chief information officer, will remain in his role but be elevated as a direct report to ceo

* Coca-Cola - Jennifer Mann, currently chief of staff to quincey, will become chief people officer.

* Coca-Cola - Kathy Waller will assume expanded responsibility for strategic governance areas as executive vp , cfo and president, enabling services

* Coca-Cola - Clyde Tuggle, senior vice president and chief public affairs and communications officer, will retire

* Coca-Cola - Marcos De Quinto, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, will retire

* Coca-Cola - Ceree Eberly, senior vice president and chief people officer, will retire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: