版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 03:09 BJT

BRIEF-Coca-Cola says James Quincey's base salary will be $1.3 mln effective as of May 1

April 28 Coca-Cola Co:

* James Quincey's base salary will be $1.3 million effective as of May 1, 2017 - SEC filing

* Muhtar Kent's base salary will be $1 million effective as of May 1, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2pq74s5) Further company coverage:
