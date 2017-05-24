版本:
2017年 5月 24日

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast

May 24 Coca-cola Co

* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
