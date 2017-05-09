版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 05:38 BJT

BRIEF-Codexis reports Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.13

May 9 Codexis Inc

* Codexis reports financial results for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.13

* Q1 loss per share $0.18

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Codexis Inc says Codexis is affirming its financial guidance for 2017

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $-0.31, revenue view $51.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐