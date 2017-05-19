版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六

BRIEF-Coeur Mining prices offering of $250 million of 5.875% senior notes

May 19 Coeur Mining Inc

* Pricing of offering of $250 million of 5.875% senior notes due 2024, notes will mature on June 1, 2024

* Coupon of notes will be 5.875% per year from date of issuance, payable semi-annually in arrears Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
