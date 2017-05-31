BRIEF-Coeur Mining says issued notice of redemption to redeem $59.9 mln of 2021 notes outstanding - SEC Filing

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
May 31 Coeur Mining Inc:
* On May 31, co issued notice of redemption to redeem $59.9 million of 2021 notes outstanding after consummation of tender offer - SEC Filing
* Notes to be redeemed pursuant to provisions of indenture governing 2021 notes at price equal to 103.938% of amount redeemed, plus interest Source text: (bit.ly/2qBqaPK) Further company coverage:
June 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, June 23 Speculators boosted net long positions on the U.S. dollar, after slashing them the previous week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
* Cosmos Holdings Inc says signed a new letter of intent to acquire outstanding shares of CC Pharma GmbH