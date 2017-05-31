BRIEF-Coeur Mining says issued notice of redemption to redeem $59.9 mln of 2021 notes outstanding - SEC Filing

May 31 Coeur Mining Inc:

* On May 31, co issued notice of redemption to redeem $59.9 million of 2021 notes outstanding after consummation of tender offer - SEC Filing

* Notes to be redeemed pursuant to provisions of indenture governing 2021 notes at price equal to 103.938% of amount redeemed, plus interest Source text: (bit.ly/2qBqaPK) Further company coverage: