2017年 6月 1日 星期四 01:47 BJT

BRIEF-Coeur Mining says issued notice of redemption to redeem $59.9 mln of 2021 notes outstanding - SEC Filing

May 31 Coeur Mining Inc:

* On May 31, co issued notice of redemption to redeem $59.9 million of 2021 notes outstanding after consummation of tender offer - SEC Filing

* Notes to be redeemed pursuant to provisions of indenture governing 2021 notes at price equal to 103.938% of amount redeemed, plus interest Source text: (bit.ly/2qBqaPK) Further company coverage:
