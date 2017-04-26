版本:
BRIEF-Coeur reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10

April 26 Coeur Mining Inc-

* Coeur reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue rose 39 percent to $206.1 million

* Coeur Mining Inc - 2017 production guidance remains unchanged

* Coeur Mining Inc - 2017 exploration expense guidance has been increased by $6 million

* Coeur Mining Inc qtrly gold ounces produced 10,356 ounces versus 14,231 ounces in q4 2016

* Coeur Mining Inc qtrly silver equivalent ounces produced 1.75 million ounces versus 2.1 million ounces in q4 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $204.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
