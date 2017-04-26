BRIEF-Coeur reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
April 26 Coeur Mining Inc-
* Coeur reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 revenue rose 39 percent to $206.1 million
* Coeur Mining Inc - 2017 production guidance remains unchanged
* Coeur Mining Inc - 2017 exploration expense guidance has been increased by $6 million
* Coeur Mining Inc qtrly gold ounces produced 10,356 ounces versus 14,231 ounces in q4 2016
* Coeur Mining Inc qtrly silver equivalent ounces produced 1.75 million ounces versus 2.1 million ounces in q4 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $204.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.