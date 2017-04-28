版本:
BRIEF-Coffee holding's unit enters into an amended and restated loan and security agreement

April 28 Coffee Holding Co Inc

* On April 25, 2017 co, unit entered into an amended and restated loan and security agreement with Sterling National Bank

* Loan agreement amended and restated to provide for a new maturity date of February 28, 2018 - SEC filing

* Loan deal was amended and restated to consolidate principal amounts of financing deals to provide for maximum limit of $12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
