21 小时前
BRIEF-Cogeco Communications reports Q3 diluted earnings of C$1.54/shr
2017年7月13日 / 晚上10点16分 / 21 小时前

BRIEF-Cogeco Communications reports Q3 diluted earnings of C$1.54/shr

1 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - Cogeco Communications Inc

* Q3 earnings per share C$1.55

* Cogeco Communications Inc - Q3 diluted earnings per share C$1.54

* Cogeco Communications Inc qtrly revenue increased by $24.9 million, or 4.6%, to reach $565.2 million

* Cogeco Communications Inc - quarterly eligible dividend of $0.43 per share was declared, an increase of 10.3% compared to same period of fiscal 2016

* Cogeco Communications Inc - expects fiscal 2018 revenue to be between $2.30 billion and $2.33 billion

* Cogeco Communications Inc - expects fiscal 2018 adjusted EBITDA to be between $1,025 million and $1,050 million

* Cogeco Communications Inc - all figures in canadian dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

