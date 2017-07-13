BRIEF-Cogeco reports Q3 diluted earnings of C$1.80/shr

1 分钟阅读
July 13 (Reuters) - Cogeco Inc
* Q3 revenue rose 4.5 percent to C$599.7 million
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share c$1.80
* Cogeco Inc - qtrly earnings per share C$1.81
* Cogeco Inc - quarterly eligible dividend of $0.34 per share was declared, an increase of 15.3 percent
* Cogeco Inc - expects fiscal 2018 preliminary financial of revenue to reach between $2,425 million and $2,455 million
* Expects fiscal 2018 preliminary adjusted EBITDA to reach between $1,055 million and $1,080 million
* Fiscal 2018 preliminary financial guidelines do not include expected financial results from metrocast acquisition