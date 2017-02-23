BRIEF-Cogent Communications Q4 earnings per share $0.09

Feb 23 Cogent Communications Holdings Inc
:
* Cogent Communications reports fourth quarter and full year
2016 results and increases regular quarterly dividend on common
stock
* Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Cogent Communications Holdings - approves 5.0% increase of
$0.02/share to regular quarterly dividend to $0.42/common share
to be paid on march 24
* Cogent Communications Holdings Inc - service revenue for
Q4 2016 increased by 2.2% from Q3 2016 to $115.6 million
