March 24 Cogentix Medical Inc

* Cogentix Medical Inc - On March 21, 2017, co entered into amendment extending to September 18, 2018 term of loan agreement dated September 18, 2015

* Cogentix Medical Inc -Amendment removed requirement under loan agreement that company maintain a minimum tangible capital base of $6 million - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2nfKr8K]