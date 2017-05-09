版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Cogint announces Q1 loss per share $0.24

May 9 Cogint Inc

* Cogint announces 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 29 percent to $50.8 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
