BRIEF-Cognex acquires maker of deep learning software for industrial machine vision

April 5 Cognex Corp

* Cognex acquires maker of deep learning software for industrial machine vision

* Cognex Corp says transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Cognex's financial results in 2017 or 2018

* Cognex Corp - upon closing, Vidi systems became part of Cognex's vision products business unit

* Cognex Corp says that it has acquired Vidi systems SA