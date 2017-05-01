BRIEF-Cognex reports Q1 earnings per share $0.51

May 1 Cognex Corp

* Cognex reports record first quarter results for revenue, net income and earnings per share

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 revenue $134.9 million versus $96.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $124.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $165 million to $170 million

* Cognex Corp - sees Q2 gross margin is expected to be in mid-to-high 70% range

* Q2 revenue view $172.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S