BRIEF-Cognex reports Q1 earnings per share $0.51

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Cognex Corp
* Cognex reports record first quarter results for revenue, net income and earnings per share
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 revenue $134.9 million versus $96.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $124.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $165 million to $170 million
* Cognex Corp - sees Q2 gross margin is expected to be in mid-to-high 70% range
* Q2 revenue view $172.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668