FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 小时内
BRIEF-Cognex reports Q2 earnings per share from continuing operations $0.63
#半岛局势
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
OPEC减产
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
焦点：中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
深度分析
焦点：中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
特斯拉CEO马斯克警告称可能面临“生产地狱” 股价挫跌3.5%
国际财经
特斯拉CEO马斯克警告称可能面临“生产地狱” 股价挫跌3.5%
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月31日 / 晚上8点27分 / 11 小时内

BRIEF-Cognex reports Q2 earnings per share from continuing operations $0.63

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - Cognex Corp-

* Cognex reports record results for the second quarter of 2017

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $250 million to $260 million

* Cognex corp qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.63

* Cognex Corp - ‍Q3 gross margin is expected to be in mid-to-high 70% range​

* Cognex Corp - ‍believes that majority of larger consumer electronics orders in 2017 will be recognized as revenue in q3 as compared to 2016​

* Cognex Corp qtrly revenue $172.9 million versus $147.2 million

* Cognex Corp qtrly non gaap earnings per share from continuing operations $0.62

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $169.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $179.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below