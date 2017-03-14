BRIEF-Cognizant launches $1.5 bln accelerated share repurchase

March 14 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp :

* Cognizant launches $1.5 billion accelerated share repurchase

* Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp- under terms of ASR agreements, about 21.5 million of shares to be repurchased will be received by co on March 14, 2017

* Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp says Cognizant will fund ASR program on march 14, 2017 from cash on hand and its existing credit facility