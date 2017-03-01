版本:
BRIEF-Cognizant Technology Solutions says continues to have material weakness in internal control over financial reporting as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing

March 1 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

* Cognizant Technology Solutions - continue to have a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing

* Cognizant - no material adjustments, restatement or other revisions to previously issued financial statements are required

* Cognizant - Inability to maintain effective internal controls could result in restatement of financial statements, imposition of sanctions

* Cognizant - Inability to maintain effective internal controls could also result in investigation by regulatory authorities Source text: (bit.ly/2m7HzvS) Further company coverage:
