公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 02:13 BJT

BRIEF-Cognosec AB Q1 overall group loss 0.846 mln euro

May 2 Cognosec Ab

* Cognosec ab first quarter 2017: improving margins with an acquisition at completion stage

* Qtrly group revenue of 3.76m eur

* overall group loss for q1 2017 was 0,846m eur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
