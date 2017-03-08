版本:
BRIEF-Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management Feb 28

March 8 Cohen & Steers Inc

* Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management February 28, 2017

* Cohen & Steers Inc - Preliminary assets under management of $59.1 billion as of February 28, 2017, an increase of $1.5 billion from January 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
