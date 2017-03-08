BRIEF-Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management Feb 28

BRIEF-AMIRA NATURE FOODS OBTAINED A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP
* EXPANDED ITS DISTRIBUTION FOOTPRINT IN GERMANY BY OBTAINING A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP, A GERMAN RETAILER
March 8 Cohen & Steers Inc
* Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management February 28, 2017
* Cohen & Steers Inc - Preliminary assets under management of $59.1 billion as of February 28, 2017, an increase of $1.5 billion from January 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.
NEW DELHI, May 24 India approved on Wednesday a long-awaited policy to boost local defence manufacturing by effectively picking industry champions that would tie up with foreign players and make high-tech defence equipment.