BRIEF-Cohen & Steers preliminary AUM of $58.5 bln as of March 31 2017

April 10 Cohen & Steers Inc:

* Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management March 31, 2017

* Cohen & Steers Inc - preliminary assets under management of $58.5 billion as of March 31, 2017, a decrease of $629 million from February 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
