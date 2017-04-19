BRIEF-Cohen & Steers Q1 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.49

April 19 Cohen & Steers Inc:

* Cohen & Steers Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Cohen & Steers Inc GAAP diluted EPS of $0.49 in Q1 2017

* Cohen & Steers Inc qtrly adj diluted earnings per share $0.47

* Cohen & Steers Inc says operating margin was 39.6% in Q1 2017 versus 40.1% in Q4 2016

* Cohen & Steers - assets under management were $58.5 billion as of March 31, 2017, an increase of $1.3 billion from $57.2 billion at December 31, 2016

* Cohen & Steers - revenue for the first quarter of 2017 was $89.7 million, an increase of $252,000 from $89.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2016