BRIEF-Cohen & Steers Q1 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.49

April 19 Cohen & Steers Inc:
* Cohen & Steers Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial
results
* Cohen & Steers Inc GAAP diluted EPS of $0.49 in Q1 2017
* Cohen & Steers Inc qtrly adj diluted earnings per share
$0.47
* Cohen & Steers Inc says operating margin was 39.6% in Q1
2017 versus 40.1% in Q4 2016
* Cohen & Steers - assets under management were $58.5
billion as of March 31, 2017, an increase of $1.3 billion from
$57.2 billion at December 31, 2016
* Cohen & Steers - revenue for the first quarter of 2017 was
$89.7 million, an increase of $252,000 from $89.4 million for
the fourth quarter of 2016
Source text (bit.ly/2oo5kOR)
