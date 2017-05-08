版本:
BRIEF-Cohen & Steers reported preliminary AUM of $59.2 bln as of April 30

May 8 Cohen & Steers

* Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management April 30, 2017

* Reported preliminary assets under management of $59.2 billion as of April 30, 2017, an increase of $696 million from March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
