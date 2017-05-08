BRIEF-Cohen & Steers reported preliminary AUM of $59.2 bln as of April 30

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
May 8 Cohen & Steers
* Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management April 30, 2017
* Reported preliminary assets under management of $59.2 billion as of April 30, 2017, an increase of $696 million from March 31, 2017
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement