BRIEF-Cohen & Steers reports Q2 revenue of $92.8 million
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月19日 / 晚上8点59分 / 14 小时内

BRIEF-Cohen & Steers reports Q2 revenue of $92.8 million

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - Cohen & Steers Inc

* Cohen & Steers, Inc. reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Cohen & Steers reports second quarter 2017 diluted and adjusted EPS of $0.50

* Cohen & Steers Inc - Revenue for the second quarter of 2017 was $92.8 million, an increase of $3.1 million from $89.7 million for the first quarter of 2017.

* Quarter end aum of $60.4 billion, an increase of 2.9% from June 30, 2016 and an increase of 3.3% from march 31, 2017

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $92.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

