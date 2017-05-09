版本:
BRIEF-Coherent reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.91

May 9 Coherent Inc

* Coherent, Inc. Reports second fiscal quarter results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.91

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Coherent Inc - Have voluntarily begun to pay down debt assumed in conjunction with acquisition of rofin-sinar

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.45, revenue view $404.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 net sales $422.8 million versus $199.9 million; q2 earnings per share $1.69 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
