版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences completes formalities with amgen for Coherus' CHS-1701

April 25 Amgen Inc

* Completed initial phases of biologics price competition & innovation act patent exchange procedure with amgen for Coherus' CHS-1701

* Completed initial phases of BPCIA patent exchange procedure with amgen for Coherus' neulasta biosimilar candidate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐