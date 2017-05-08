BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences Q1 loss per share $1.54

BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Q2 dividend of $0.31 per share
* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share
May 8 Coherus Biosciences Inc:
* Coherus Biosciences reports first quarter 2017 corporate highlights and financial results
* Q1 revenue $161,000 versus $12.4 million
* Q1 loss per share $1.54
* Q1 revenue view $10 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings
June 20 FedEx Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the package delivery company benefited from its TNT Express acquisition and higher sales across its express, ground and freight business units.