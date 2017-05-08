版本:
BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences Q1 loss per share $1.54

May 8 Coherus Biosciences Inc:

* Coherus Biosciences reports first quarter 2017 corporate highlights and financial results

* Q1 revenue $161,000 versus $12.4 million

* Q1 loss per share $1.54

* Q1 revenue view $10 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
