版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 04:16 BJT

BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences Q4 loss per share $1.71

March 13 Coherus Biosciences Inc:

* Coherus Biosciences reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 corporate highlights and financial results

* Q4 revenue $844,000 versus $10.2 million

* Q4 revenue view $70.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 loss per share $1.71

* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Coherus biosciences inc- cash and cash equivalents totaled $124.9 million as of December 31, 2016, compared to $159.7 million as of September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐