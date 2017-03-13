BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences Q4 loss per share $1.71

March 13 Coherus Biosciences Inc:

* Coherus Biosciences reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 corporate highlights and financial results

* Q4 revenue $844,000 versus $10.2 million

* Q4 revenue view $70.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 loss per share $1.71

* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Coherus biosciences inc- cash and cash equivalents totaled $124.9 million as of December 31, 2016, compared to $159.7 million as of September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: