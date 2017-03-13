BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences Q4 loss per share $1.71

BRIEF-Lifewatch: Biotelemetry announces extension of main offer period for public offer
* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
March 13 Coherus Biosciences Inc:
* Coherus Biosciences reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 corporate highlights and financial results
* Q4 revenue $844,000 versus $10.2 million
* Q4 revenue view $70.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 loss per share $1.71
* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Coherus biosciences inc- cash and cash equivalents totaled $124.9 million as of December 31, 2016, compared to $159.7 million as of September 30, 2016
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit