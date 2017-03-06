版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences says Amgen files trade secret action against company

March 6 Coherus Biosciences Inc:

* Coherus Biosciences Inc - Amgen has filed a trade secret action in California State Court on March 3, 2017

* Coherus Biosciences Inc - trade secret action alleges trade secret misappropriation and other claims against Coherus and other parties

* Coherus Biosciences Inc - "reject theme of Amgen's complaint that Coherus has engaged, or is engaging, in a scheme to misappropriate trade secrets" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
