BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences says Amgen files trade secret action against company

March 6 Coherus Biosciences Inc:

* Coherus Biosciences Inc - Amgen has filed a trade secret action in California State Court on March 3, 2017

* Coherus Biosciences Inc - trade secret action alleges trade secret misappropriation and other claims against Coherus and other parties

* Coherus Biosciences Inc - "reject theme of Amgen's complaint that Coherus has engaged, or is engaging, in a scheme to misappropriate trade secrets"